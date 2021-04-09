The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Reduced by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

