The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $152,253.54 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $8,468,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

