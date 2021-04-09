The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Opportunistic acquisitions over the past year have strengthened Schwab’s position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings in the upcoming quarters. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to higher client assets and rise in brokerage accounts, which in turn is improving the company's market share. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of any increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Also, persistently increasing costs will hurt profitability to some extent.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

SCHW opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

