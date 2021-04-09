The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 95 ($1.24). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CPC stock traded down GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 140.61 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.63. The City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92).

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.