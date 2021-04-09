The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 143.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.66. 8,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,622. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

