The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €11.70 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.07 ($11.84).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

