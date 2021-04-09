The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €47.17 ($55.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.06 and a 200-day moving average of €41.43. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

