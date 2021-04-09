The Hartford Financial Services Group’s (HIG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.