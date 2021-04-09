The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average is $276.18. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $315.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 58.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

