The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of NETGEAR worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,464. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

