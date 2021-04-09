The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $656,000 Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

