The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 655,012 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 199,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of GSX opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.37 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

