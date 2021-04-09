The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,352 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

