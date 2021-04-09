The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 651 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 2,546.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 216,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares in the company, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,174 shares of company stock worth $2,992,903 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

