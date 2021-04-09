The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 190,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.