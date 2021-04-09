The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS NNWWF remained flat at $$29.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The North West has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

