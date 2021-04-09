The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWC. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get The North West alerts:

NWC opened at C$36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The North West has a 12-month low of C$22.40 and a 12-month high of C$37.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The North West’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.