The North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NWC traded down C$0.62 on Friday, hitting C$36.27. 73,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,846. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.83. The North West has a one year low of C$22.40 and a one year high of C$37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.84.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

