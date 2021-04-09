The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £148.20 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 64 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £113.28 ($148.00).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £216.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.03.

The Panoply Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

