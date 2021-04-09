The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 139,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.