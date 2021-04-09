The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

SMG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

