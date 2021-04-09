The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Shyft Group worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

