The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 29,008 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,632,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00.

TTD stock opened at $690.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.44, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.55 and a 52 week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.