The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.90. 144,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

