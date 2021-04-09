Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Thermon Group worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 824,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Thermon Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 103,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 269,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $640.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,928.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

