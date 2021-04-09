TheStreet Lowers International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE INSW opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

