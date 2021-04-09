TheStreet Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to C+

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $93.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

