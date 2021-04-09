TheStreet Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,890. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

