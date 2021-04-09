THETA (THETA) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.58 billion and approximately $294.68 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032196 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

