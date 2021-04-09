Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.84. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

