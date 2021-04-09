Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

URBN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. 6,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -478.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

