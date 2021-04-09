Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 131.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,120,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,362. The company has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

