Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,201,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,279,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,913,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,358,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 3,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

