TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 4%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.24. 11,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,608,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $508.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

