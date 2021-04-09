Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Titan Medical stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

