TokenClub (TCT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $99.95 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. TokenClub has a total market cap of $58.64 million and $99.95 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 732,602,279 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

