TOP Market Capitalization Hits $29.91 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and $3.24 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

