Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.78

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $20.71. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 3,969 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

