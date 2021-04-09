TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $54.02. 13,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in TPI Composites by 953.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.