Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $148.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

