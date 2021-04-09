Traders Purchase High Volume of FibroGen Call Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,707 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the average daily volume of 1,120 call options.

FibroGen stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

