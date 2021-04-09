Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 9,553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,397% compared to the average volume of 638 call options.

PLNT opened at $86.22 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

