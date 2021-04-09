Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,230 shares of company stock worth $487,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

