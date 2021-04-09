Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 14th

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:ATVCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ATVCU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Units has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

There is no company description available for Tribe Capital Growth I Corp.

