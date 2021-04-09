Trilogy Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.94. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$417.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

