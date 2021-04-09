TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.98. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

