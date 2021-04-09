TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

