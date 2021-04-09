TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.