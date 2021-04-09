TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,478,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,685,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 161,881 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.39.

PTON opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.06. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

