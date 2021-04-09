TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,712 shares of company stock worth $154,584,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

ZM stock opened at $326.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.